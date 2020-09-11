550 Indian soft-shelled turtles seized, three arrested

In a joint operation, the police and the forest department officials conducted a raid and seized 550 Indian soft shelled turtles, being smuggled from the State.
On a tip-off, the Kalidindi police and the Wildlife officials raided Sanarudravaram village, in Krishna district on Friday, and seized the turtles packed in a van. Police arrested three persons, said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) N. Satyanandam.
The seized turtles, along with the accused, were handed over to Forest officials, the DSP said.
Eluru Divisional Forest Officer (DFO-Wildlife) C. Selvam said the turtles were collected from Kolleru Lake bed villages in Krishna and West Godavari district.
“The accused planned to smuggle the turtles, which come under Schedule-1, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to Odisha,” the DFO said. Wildlife personnel produced the accused, Ranjit Biswas of Odisha, P. Nagabushanam of Korukallu village and K. Hari Prasad of Kalidindi, in the court.
“The turtles were in different seizes, and were released in suitable location after obtaining releasing orders from the court. The case is under investigation,” Mr. Selvam said.
