550 A.P. students brought back from Ukraine so far

Representatives of State deployed in nations bordering of Ukraine

The evacuation of Andhra Pradesh students from the countries bordering the war-hit Ukraine has gained momentum with larger groups of them reaching the border areas.

As on the evening of March 6 (4.30 p.m.), a total of 550 students were safely brought back to their respective homes, according to the data provided by the officials here.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh deployed in the four border nations of Ukraine for effective coordination of the evacuation exercise are reaching out to the stranded students.

Advisor to the State Government on NRT Affairs, Venkat S. Medapati, who is currently stationed in Budapest, Hungary, to coordinate the evacuation of the Telugu students, is speaking to the officials of the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the embassy, besides reaching out to the local voluntary organsiations, Telugu and Indian associations in Hungary, seeking their help in repatriation of the stranded students to India.

He said 1,100 students were sent to India on Saturday and of them, 100 were from Andhra Pradesh.

He also met the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Sigh Puri , who is overseeing the evacuation process in Budapest. Mr. Medapati also met Indian Ambassador in Hungary Kumar Tuhin and discussed with him about the flow of students at the border points and repatriation of the remaining Indian students.

Mr. Tuhin told him that evacuation of all Indian students should be completed in the next two to three days by deploying additional flights.

Deputy Advisor to the State Government (NRT Affairs) Chandrahasa Reddy, who is in Romania, said 86 students reached the border on Sunday and they were expected to leave by flight for their respective homes on Monday.