55-year-old woman undergoes awake brain surgery in Kakinada

A team of neurosurgeons successfully performed an awake craniotomy on a 55-year-old woman while she was watching a Telugu movie at Government General Hospital in Kakinada. Awake craniotomy is a mode of brain surgery during which the patient is awake and responds to doctors during the procedure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On September 17, the team of neurosurgeons led by Dr. Chandrasekhar Reddy and Dr. Giri performed the awake craniotomy on a 55-year-old woman patient. She was admitted to the hospital with a mild paralytic stroke and recovered from it after the two-hour surgery. This is the maiden awake craniotomy performed in the GGH Kakinada,” said Additional Director of Medical Education and GGH Kakinada Superintendent Dr. S. Lavanya Kumari.

“The patient was given surface anesthesia to be awake during the surgery and respond to the commands of the doctors. She was also allowed to watch a movie of her choice during the two-hour surgery,” Dr. Lavanya Kumari told The Hindu.

Post-surgery, the patient began to take feed and will be discharged from the hospital this week. “The patient was able to recover due to surface anesthesia,” said Dr. Lavanya Kumari. The doctors did not disclose any details of the patient to protect her identity and privacy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.