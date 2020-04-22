55-year-old woman tests positive after death

A 55-year-old woman, who was shifted to hospital by the police and died later, tested positive for coronavirus.

The Disha Police Station SI and the cyber expert, who helped the woman, and their contacts have been sent to home quarantine. They would be subjected to COVID-19 test, said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, and patted the SI for responding to the situation.

A 55-year-old woman was seen waiting at the Police Control Room (PCR) to go to a hospital on April 20.

The Disha Police Station SI and the cyber expert quickly responded and shifted the woman and her husband to the ESI Hospital in their vehicle, but the doctors declared her brought dead.

During investigation, it emerged that the patient was suffering from loose motions and had gone to a private hospital, where they denied admission. Officials of the Old and the New Government General Hospitals had also reportedly refused to admit the woman.