55-year-old man electrocuted at Rayanapalli village in Anantapur district

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
November 03, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

MP Talari Rangaiah and Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy handing over the ex gratia to the families of those who died of electrocution at Vanilli village. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 55-year-old man, identified as Boya Nagaraju, died in the early hours of November 3 (Thursday) at Rayanapalli village in Rayadurg mandal in Anantapur district after he came in contact with a live electric wire that fell on a clothesline.

According to family members, Nagarju had gone outside to answer the call of the nature and accidentally came in contact with the live wire, resulting in his death on the spot. Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy visited the family and consoled them. 

Meanwhile, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and Rayadurg MLA visited the houses of the four farm labourers hailing from Dargah Honnuru village in Bommanahal mandal who died on the spot after a live 11 KV wire fell on the tractor-trailer they were returning from farm work, at Vannilli village.  They also met the families of the three others who were injured in the incident. The MP and the MLA handed them over the ex gratia announced by the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath also met the such families and demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh. He alleged that the routine operation and maintenance of the old power lines were not being done properly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app