55-year-old man electrocuted at Rayanapalli village in Anantapur district

MP Talari Rangaiah and Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy handing over the ex gratia to the families of those who died of electrocution at Vanilli village. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A 55-year-old man, identified as Boya Nagaraju, died in the early hours of November 3 (Thursday) at Rayanapalli village in Rayadurg mandal in Anantapur district after he came in contact with a live electric wire that fell on a clothesline.

According to family members, Nagarju had gone outside to answer the call of the nature and accidentally came in contact with the live wire, resulting in his death on the spot. Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy visited the family and consoled them.

Meanwhile, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and Rayadurg MLA visited the houses of the four farm labourers hailing from Dargah Honnuru village in Bommanahal mandal who died on the spot after a live 11 KV wire fell on the tractor-trailer they were returning from farm work, at Vannilli village. They also met the families of the three others who were injured in the incident. The MP and the MLA handed them over the ex gratia announced by the government.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Sake Sailajanath also met the such families and demanded a compensation of ₹25 lakh. He alleged that the routine operation and maintenance of the old power lines were not being done properly.