55 private COVID-19 hospitals get Remdesivir in E. Godavari

Two injections being supplied for each patient

The East Godavari district authorities on Monday supplied 4,086 Remdesvir injections to 55 private hospitals treating the COVID-19 patients.

“There is no shortage of Remdesivir. As many as 4,086 injections have been supplied, ensuring availability of two injections to each patient admitted to the designated private hospitals for the COVID treatment”, said Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy. In the past week, over 18,000 Remdesivir injections had been supplied to private hospitals.

“We have a sufficient number of Remdesivir injections in our stores. However, the injection is issued to private hospitals only if they return the empty injection bottles and provide data of the receiver for audit,” said Mr. Reddy.

The patients have been told to pay ₹2, 500 for one Remedesivir injection in private hospitals, and criminal cases would be booked against the management of the hospitals if they charged excess price.

“There will be no need to panic about the availability of the drug. We are monitoring the supply and use in private hospitals round the clock,” Mr. Reddy said warning the public not to fall prey to the middlemen for the drug.

“At least three criminal cases have been registered against three hospitals for collecting treatment fee from the beneficiaries of the Aaogyasri scheme. Two cases have been registered in Rajamahendravaram and one in Amalapuram,” he added.