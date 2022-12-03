55 natural food sources of tribals on their way to oblivion in Dandakaranya region  

December 03, 2022 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

A tiny town of Konta in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district is 10 km away from Chintoor, a tribal heartland of Andhra Pradesh. In winter, a maximum of 21 traditional food varieties collected from the forests of Dandakaranya region and the surrounding forests are traded at Konta.

In the winter alone, five varieties of chilli, mostly consumed by Muria and Koyas, eight varieties of tubers (dumpalu in Telugu parlance) and at least seven varieties of leafy vegetables could be procured from this shandy.

All of them are collected and brought to Konta by the tribal people inhabiting the 50-km radius on the borders of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

By November 2022, barely 30% of the tribal population living in the interior pockets within a 50 km radius from Chintoor in Alluri Sitarama Raju district are still preferring the 55 food sources, according to a study carried out by Chintoor-based NGO Jana Vikas Society (JVS).

“Those inhabiting in the interior parts of the Dandakaranya forest blocks are still collecting, consuming, preserving and selling 55 traditional food sources which have been documented since last winter. The traditional food diversity of the tribal people, whose lives came in contact with the modern lifestyles and habits, has been completely changed,” JVS Secretary Venkatesh Jatvi told The Hindu.

Unique food charts

The Muria tribe living in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh depends on seven species of mushroom. The mushroom species grown naturally in the bamboo plantations are dried and preserved by the Murias as they believe it contains high nutritional value.

“Muria and Gutti Koya who settled in Chintoor Agency, are still preserving and consuming five varieties of chillies — Bombay Mirchi, Borai Mirchi, Chinna and Peddakor Mirias, Black mirchi. The Koya tribe eats leafy vegetables, which are locally known as Tikkal Kuseer, Poddum Kuseer, Ithodi Kuseer and Koddel Kuseer. For Koddel Kuseer, Murias grow the plants in their backyard only for food source,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

Many tribal people who have adopted non-tribal food charts have arguably forgotten their traditional food preferences and preparational methods.

On the way to oblivion

“The food diversity and preferences are unique for each tribe. The traditional food varieties and their preparations are different from the tribal people of Kodhs and Porja to Muria and Koyas. The internal displacement and migration have been recorded within this region, but all the tribes have their own food diversity that is now on its way to oblivion,” rues Mr. Venkatesh.

Nine varieties of beans, two varieties of tomatoes and four varieties of nuts are among the 55 traditional food sources that have been documented.

On the other hand, the study of natural food sources is still in progress in the tribal heartland to identify and document the food sources that once fed the tribal people.