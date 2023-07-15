HamberMenu
55 kg ganja seized, 26 arrested as Vetapalem police bust a racket

The network of peddlers is spread across various mandals of Bapatla district, says SP

July 15, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BAPATLA

The Hindu Bureau
SP Vakul Jindal showing the seized ganja to the media on Saturday.

SP Vakul Jindal showing the seized ganja to the media on Saturday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

The Vetapalem police of Bapatla district busted a ganja selling racket on Saturday and seized 55 kg of the contraband valued at more than ₹6 lakh besides arresting 26 persons and confiscating a car. 

Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal told the media that a case under Section 8 read with Section 20 (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was booked against all the accused.

“A network comprising peddlers from different mandals has been busted. They get ganja from one main supplier and sell it to others,” he said.

He said 146 persons were arrested in 35 cases related to cannabis so far this year. A suspect sheet was opened on 156 persons, and the PD Act invoked against four caught repeatedly in ganja-related cases.

A programme, Sankalpam, was organised in 51 colleges in the district to explain the ill-effects of cannabis to students, he added.

