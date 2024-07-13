ADVERTISEMENT

55 JSP cadre turn up at blood donation camp in Srikakulam

Published - July 13, 2024 07:00 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

A blood donation camp organised by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Srikakulam on Saturday evoked good response, with 55 party activists turning up to donate blood. JSP senior leader Daneti Sridhar congratulated JSP’s Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen for conducting the camp on his birthday.

He said JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan suggested that everyone take part in charitable activities on their respective birthdays and other important occasions in their lives. Mr. Vishwaksen said the party was planning blood donation camps in all the four mandal headquarters of Etcherla constituency in August, as he said, there was a massive shortage of blood in many hospitals in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US