55 JSP cadre turn up at blood donation camp in Srikakulam

A blood donation camp organised by the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in Srikakulam on Saturday evoked good response, with 55 party activists turning up to donate blood. JSP senior leader Daneti Sridhar congratulated JSP’s Etcherla in-charge S. Vishwaksen for conducting the camp on his birthday.

He said JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan suggested that everyone take part in charitable activities on their respective birthdays and other important occasions in their lives. Mr. Vishwaksen said the party was planning blood donation camps in all the four mandal headquarters of Etcherla constituency in August, as he said, there was a massive shortage of blood in many hospitals in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.