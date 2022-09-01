55-foot-tall Ganesh attracts devotees in Kurnool

Leaders of all political parties perform puja at the pandal

The 55-foot-tall Lord Ganesh idol near Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Kurnool has attracted a large number of devotees and the flow of visitors continued on Thursday after a packed day on Wednesday. The imposing colourful idol was worshipped by leaders from all political parties.

Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan too visited the pandal and witnessed the second day’s puja and took prasad. All over the city and other towns in the district, people put up idols of different hues and sizes with different themes. At Adoni people put up the idol in the form of freedom fighter Alluri Sitharamaraju and at Yemmiganur Ganesh was given the form of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

At Anantapur Saptagiri Circle, people made a beeline till late on Wednesday night to witness the idol, at the place where the organisers have been celebrating for several decades and half of the main thoroughfare in the heart of the city is closed for 10 days.

While tall idols have been put up near the railway station in First to Fifth Lanes, the innovative ones are Vinayaka looking like Ramanujacharya, whose statue was recently opened in Hyderabad. At Sunnapu Veedi, people have given a touch of Tamil Nadu culture and put up a slender Karpagar Vinayaka and in the main business hub of the city, Kamala Nagar, an idol looking like ‘Ayodhya Rama’ was put up attracting a good number of devotees.