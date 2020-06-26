546 kg ganja seized, two from T.N. arrested

Sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force seized a huge haul of ganja weighing over 546 kg and arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu.

The police said the accused identified as Elumalai Venkatesh (33) and Lokanatham Rajesh Kanna (30) of Salem district were allegedly transporting the prohibited narcotic in 12-wheeler truck owned by the former, from Visakhapatnam district.

The police said the contraband was loaded in Yalamanchili mandal of Visakhapatnam district and is worth over ₹27.30 lakh in the market.

The police said the duo had loaded various goods at Itchapuram of Srikakulam district and on the way allegedly loaded the ganja at Yalamanchili following a deal with one Mohan of Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Upon receiving a tip off, CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivasa Rao and his team led by ACP V.S.N.Varma intercepted the vehilce at Prakash Nagar under Nunna police station limits.