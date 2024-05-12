The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has allotted 5,458 buses to the District Election Officers for shifting the election staff and equipment to the polling centres in view of the General and Assembly elections in the State on Monday, May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Sunday, the Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said these buses comprise 55% of the RTC’s scheduled services.

He said that in addition to this, the Corporation was running additional bus services from the neighbouring States to different destinations across Andhra Pradesh from May 8 to 12. It operated 1,066 additional buses from Hyderabad and 284 additional buses from Bengaluru to the State.

To cater to the commuting needs of people moving from one district to the other within the State, the Corporation has pressed into service additional buses from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru, Ongole and Guntur among a few other places.

Mr. Tirumala Rao added that the Corporation would increase the number of buses based on the demand. If 30 to 40 people are waiting to go to the same destination, they could call the election cell number established in the APSRTC Central office: 9959111281 and the RTC would arrange a special bus service for them, said Mr. Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.