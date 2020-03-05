5.42 lakh students appear for Intermediate exams

As many as 5,42,202 students appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) on the first day on Wednesday across Andhra Pradesh. No untoward incidents were reported from any of the centres barring three cases of malpractice.

According to Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) officials, out of 5,63,944 students scheduled to appear for the examinations, 21,742 students remained absent. BIE officials arranged 1,411 centres across the State and had ensured tight security at all the centres.

Invigilators booked three cases of malpractice on the first day of the examinations on Wednesday, officials said.

Medical facilities, drinking water, transportation and other facilities were provided to students, BIE officials said.

Testing times

An atmosphere of nervousness prevailed at many examination centres, with many students arriving well ahead of time before the start of the examination. At some centres, however, there were a few latecomers who were seen making a dash at the last minute.

Examinations were also conducted for vocational courses on Wednesday.

Dealing with latecomers

Students have been asked to arrive at the examination centres an hour ahead of the commencement of the exam.

Speaking to The Hindu, BIE Secretary V. Ramakrishna said that instructions were issued to the Chief Superintendents and the invigilators to not apply the ‘One-minute rule’ strictly to all cases. If some students arrive late at the exam centre, the Chief Superintendent will use his/her discretion and will take a decision on whether or not to allow the student into the centre, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

Mr. Ramakrishna appealed to all the student to make use of ‘Know Your Seat’ and ‘Centre Locator APP’, which will be easier for them to trace and identify their seating position in advance.

“We have arranged for proper desks and uninterrupted power supply at all examination centres in the State. Authorities will monitor the situation at each centre through the CCTV cameras arranged at the centres,” the Secretary said.

“We will start letting students inside the centres half-an-hour before the start of the exams so that there will be no hurry,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.