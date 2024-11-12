ADVERTISEMENT

54-year-old man awarded life term for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

Published - November 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man was awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine ₹1,000 imposed on Tuesday in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. The convict was also asked to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim.

According to police, the convict identified as Golla Adinarayana hails from Narsimpalli village of Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

On November 18, 2020, the victim, aged five then, was playing in front of her house when Adinarayana lured the girl to come into the house and sexually assaulted her.

The minor’s parents were daily wage earners and the accused was their neighbour. After trial, the court awarded life term to Adinarayana.

