 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

54-year-old man awarded life term for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

Published - November 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old man was awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine ₹1,000 imposed on Tuesday in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case. The convict was also asked to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim.

According to police, the convict identified as Golla Adinarayana hails from Narsimpalli village of Gorantla mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district.

On November 18, 2020, the victim, aged five then, was playing in front of her house when Adinarayana lured the girl to come into the house and sexually assaulted her.

The minor’s parents were daily wage earners and the accused was their neighbour. After trial, the court awarded life term to Adinarayana.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.