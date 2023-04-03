54-year-old guard gets 20-year jail term for raping five-year-old

April 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST

A 54-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to a 20-year jail term for raping a five-year-old girl by the POCSO Court in Vijayawada on Monday.

According to a release by the NTR district police, the convict Alakala Bhumeswara Rao who was working as a security guard sexually assaulted the girl in the cellar of the building where he worked on May 5, 2022. He was arrested two days later and produced before the court.

A fine of ₹10,000 was also imposed on the convict. The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the girl.

