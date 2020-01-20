54 leaders taken into preventive custody in Krishna

At least 54 political leaders, including one former MP and seven former MLAs were taken into preventive custody on Monday morning across Krishna district. A majority of them belong to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The police resorted to preventive arrest of the leaders to foil their bid to join the Assembly Muttadi (Assembly siege) call given by the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi against the proposed three capitals proposal for Andhra Pradesh.

According to an official release by Krishna District SP M. Ravindranath Babu, the leaders who were taken into the preventive custody in different places are: Former B.C. Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra, former Machilipatnam MP Konakalla Narayana, TDP State Secretary K. Bullaiah, former MLAs including Uppuleti Kalpana (Pamarru constituency), Jayamangala Venkata Ramana (Kaikaluru), Mr. Swami Das (Tiruvuru), R. Venkata Rao (Gudivada), Buragadda Vedavyas, and Sriram Gopala.

“Former Machilipatnam Municipal Chairman M. Baba Prasad and other senior TDP leaders were also taken into the preventive custody,” said Bandar DSP Mehaboob Basha.