53,863 students apply for admission into RGUKT IIIT

As many as, 53,863 students, including 30,857 girls and 28,006 boys applied for admission into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) IIIT, for the year 2024-25, said admissions convener Prof. S. Amarendra Kumar.

Admissions will be done for six-year integrated B.Tech courses in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley (Idupulapaya), Srikakulam and Ongole campuses, the convener said.

For general category students, final list will be prepared on July 11. Certificate verification will be done at the respective campuses from July 22 to 27.

For special category applicants including Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP), NCC, Physically Handicapped, Sports and Bharat Scouts and Guides, certificate verification will be done from July 1 to 5, the convener said at a press conference on Friday.

Selections will be done as per the merit list and special category quota. Students who are unable to produce the certificates of the special categories while applying online can submit the same during verification, the convener said.

