GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

53,863 students apply for admission into RGUKT IIIT

Admissions, certificate verification will begin from July 1 to 27 for general and special category students

Published - June 29, 2024 03:34 am IST - NUZVID (ELURU DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

As many as, 53,863 students, including 30,857 girls and 28,006 boys applied for admission into Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) IIIT, for the year 2024-25, said admissions convener Prof. S. Amarendra Kumar.

Admissions will be done for six-year integrated B.Tech courses in Nuzvid, R.K. Valley (Idupulapaya), Srikakulam and Ongole campuses, the convener said.

For general category students, final list will be prepared on July 11. Certificate verification will be done at the respective campuses from July 22 to 27.

For special category applicants including Children of Armed Forces Personnel (CAP), NCC, Physically Handicapped, Sports and Bharat Scouts and Guides, certificate verification will be done from July 1 to 5, the convener said at a press conference on Friday.

Selections will be done as per the merit list and special category quota. Students who are unable to produce the certificates of the special categories while applying online can submit the same during verification, the convener said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.