531 students get admission in polytechnic colleges in AP

December 05, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner, Department of Technical Education and convenor of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Tests (AP EAPCET)-2023 Admissions, Chadalavada Nagarani, has said that 531 students were allotted seats through counselling held for intermediate-qualified candidates for admissions in a two-year Diploma in Pharmacy course offered by Polytechnic colleges in the State.

In a statement, she said that a total of 3044 seats were available in the 48 Polytechnic colleges across the State. Of the total 48 Polytechnic colleges, nine are in the government sector offering 506 seats, of which 223 students were allotted seats. She said 308 of the 2538 seats available in the 39 private polytechnic colleges were filled through counselling.

Ms. Nagarani said the students allotted seats should report to their respective colleges by December 7.

