GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

53 MP candidates file nominations on the second day in Andhra Pradesh

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari files nomination for Rajamahendravaram LS seat

April 19, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency candidate Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) flashing the victory sign during a rally he took out before filing the nomination in Vijayawada on Friday.

Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency candidate Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) flashing the victory sign during a rally he took out before filing the nomination in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A total of 53 candidates filed nominations in 25 Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, a press release issued by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena siad.

Of them, 13 candidates were from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), including sitting MPs Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla), Y.S. Avinash Reddy (Kadapa), M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati-SC), P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampet), N. Reddeppa (Chittoor-SC) and sitting MLAs Kilari Venkata Rosaiah (Guntur) and P. Anil Kumar Yadav (Narasaraopet).

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari filed the nomination for Rajamahendravaram LS seat and TDP’s Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) for Vijayawada LS seat, and former IPS officer T. Krishna  Prasad for Bapatla-SC seat.

Chinta Mohan of the Congress filed his papers in Tirupati-SC constituency.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.