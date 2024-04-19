53 MP candidates file nominations on the second day in Andhra Pradesh

April 19, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A total of 53 candidates filed nominations in 25 Lok Sabha (LS) constituencies in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, a press release issued by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena siad.

Of them, 13 candidates were from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), including sitting MPs Nandigam Suresh (Bapatla), Y.S. Avinash Reddy (Kadapa), M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati-SC), P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampet), N. Reddeppa (Chittoor-SC) and sitting MLAs Kilari Venkata Rosaiah (Guntur) and P. Anil Kumar Yadav (Narasaraopet).

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari filed the nomination for Rajamahendravaram LS seat and TDP’s Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) for Vijayawada LS seat, and former IPS officer T. Krishna Prasad for Bapatla-SC seat.

Chinta Mohan of the Congress filed his papers in Tirupati-SC constituency.