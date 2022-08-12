5,200-metre-long national flag displayed in Rajamahendravaram

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government on Friday displayed a 5,200-metre-long national flag in Rajamahendravaram marking the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. The tricolour was carried by students, officials and civic society representatives.

The flag was displayed for an hour along the stretch of Laala Cheruvu-Municipal Corporation office, passing through various junctions. The public extended their support in carrying the flag despite several restrictions on vehicular movement.

The event was led by East Godavari in-charge and B.C., Information and Public Relations Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna. Home Minister Taneti Vanita, City MP Margani Bharat, Raja Nagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Collector K. Madhavilatha and others participated.

The Jakkampudi Rammohan Foundation and Gondesi Purnachandra Reddy Charitable Trust funded the flag. Students from all the educational institutions turned up to carry the national flag.