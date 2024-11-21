 />
52 students from Siddhartha Arts College placed in TCS

Published - November 21, 2024 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-two students of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, pursuing final year B.Com and B.B.A., have been selected by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in an off-campus recruitment drive hosted by the college.

In a statement on Thursday (November 21), college principal M. Ramesh said the students performed well in the TCS National Quarter Test and qualified to attend the subsequent HR interview, before securing the job offers as Business Process Services Executives, with a salary package of Rs. 2.4 lakh a year.

College director V. Babu Rao, training and placement officer K. Sridhar, Siddhartha Academy president Ch. Nageswara Rao, secretary P. Lakshmana Rao, treasurer S. Venkateswara Rao, dean Rajesh Jampala and other faculty congratulated the students.

