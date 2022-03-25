52 SBI branches in Andhra Pradesh to be open today, tomorrow

Commissioner and Inspector-General, Registration and Stamps Department, V. Ramakrishna, has said that arrangements have been made to open some branches of State Bank of India (SBI) on March 26 and 27 (being holidays) for the convenience of the public for doing registrations.

In all, 52 SBI branches across the State will accept remittances from the public towards registration fee and related challans. Public have been requested to many use of the facility.

The district registrars have been instructed to display the matter on the notice boards, Mr. Ramakrishna said in a release on Friday.