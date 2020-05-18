52 new cases push tally to 2,432

VIJAYAWADA

18 May 2020 23:47 IST

Of them, 19 have Koyambedu link; recovery rate touches 63.8%

A day after witnessing just 25 positive cases, one of the lowest daily tallies, the State has registered 52 new COVID-19 ones during the past 24 hours as of Monday, taking the overall tally to 2,432, including 150 migrant cases.

The number of recoveries continues to increase with more patients getting discharged in various districts. As many as 96 patients, including two migrants, have recovered.

So far, 1,552 patients have recovered taking the recovery rate in the State to 63.8%, while 34.1% of the positive patients are currently undergoing treatment.

No new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, cases related to the Koyambedu wholesale market hotspot continue to come up in various districts. Of the 52 cases, 19 are of persons who visited the market and their contacts.

Twelve such cases were detected in Chittoor and seven were detected in Nellore.

Milestone in sight

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported 15 new cases each while Nellore reported seven, East Godavari reported five, Kurnool reported four, Kadapa and West Godavari reported two each and Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported one case each. No new cases of migrant returnees were detected and their tally remains at 150 and 25 of them have recovered.

Most of the recoveries were witnessed in Guntur (40) and Kurnool (28) districts.

They are followed by Krishna (10), Chittoor (5), East Godavari (5), Visakhapatnam (4), Anantapur (2) and Kadapa (1).

Having tested 9, 713 samples in the past 24 hours, the State reached close to the 2.5 lakh-mark. A total of 2,48,711 samples have been tested so far.

District tallies are as follows: Kurnool (615), Guntur (417), Krishna (382), Chittoor (192), Nellore (157), Anantapur (122), Kadapa (104), Visakhapatnam (76), West Godavari (72), Prakasam (66), East Godavari (57), Srikakulam (14), Vizianagaram (8), and migrant cases (150).