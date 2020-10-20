52 kg ganja seized in Kadapa

Eight persons, including three women, arrested

The Kadapa police on Monday seized 52 kg of ganja near Rajampeta on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rajampeta) Narayanaswamy Reddy and apolice team raided a place behind a private college under Mannur police limits and took into custody eight persons, including three women, allegedly dealing in the contraband. The contraband, a motorcycle and seven mobile phones were seized from them..

Superintendent of Police (Kadapa) K.K.N. Anburajan said the contraband is estimated to be worth about ₹1 crore in the international market. “The crop was grown by 400 families in 500 acres of land in Chintapalli forest area and is being sold in smaller lots through agents in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Karnataka,” he said.

A case has been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 against Vanthala Venkat Rao and agent Kondeji Murali, both of Chintapalli region, for growing the contraband. Menapati Lakshmi Devi, her brother, Padiga Hanumanthu, Sake Saroja, Sathupati Ramudu, his wife, Sathupati Lakshmi Devi, all hailing from Kadapa district, were allegedly identified as the local agents in handling the stock. Kancharla Subba Reddy allegedly sells them in smaller quantity to college students and daily wage earners. Mr. Anburajan announced rewards to the team for successfully busting the crime.