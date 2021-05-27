52 hospitals fined ₹1.25 cr. for overcharging

Cracking the whip against the hospitals found to be fleecing patients, Collector Vivek Yadav has imposed a fine of ₹1.25 crore on 52 hospitals in the district.

Based on the reports of joint teams which had inspected the hospitals, the Collector imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on 12 hospitals, ₹2 lakh on 25 hospitals and ₹1 lakh on 15 hospitals.

They were asked to remit the penalty immediately and warned against collecting more than the charges prescribed under GO Ms no 77 and 78.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had repeatedly said that the enhanced rates are more than what the insurance companies are offering and the State government is spending crores on reimbursement of Aarogyasri claims. We urge all the hospital managements to ensure that patients are not overcharged and allot 50% of beds to Aarogyasri patients,’’ said Mr. Vivek Yadav.