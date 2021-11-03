52% eligible people fully vaccinated in State

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine in Vijayawada.

VIJAYAWADA

03 November 2021 23:40 IST

83.8% received at least one dose

More than half of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State as of Wednesday evening.

As many as 2,08,58,836 (52.8%) persons out of the total 3.95 crore eligible population (as per the Central government) aged above 18 years have received two doses of the vaccine, according to the Cowin portal.

Over 3.31 crore (83.8%) received at least one dose of the vaccine. A total of 5.40 crore doses were administered in the State so far.

During the past three days, over 7.14 lakh doses were administered, including 1.73 lakh doses on Wednesday by 2 p.m at 2,156 vaccine centres.

Four dead

Meanwhile, the State reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 326 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally and toll reached 20,67,255 and 14,386.

The number of active cases came down to 3,898. For the first time in seven and a half months, the active case tally reached below 4,000.

During the past day, 466 patients recovered taking the total recoveries and recovery rate to 20,48,971 and 99.12%.

The test positivity rate of the 37,985 samples tested in the past day was 0.86% and that of the 2.96 crore samples was 6.98%.

Guntur reported two more deaths while Krishna and Visakhapatnam reported one death each in the past 24 hours.

New infections

Chittoor reported 68 new infections followed by Krishna (47), Nellore (45), East Godavari (44), Guntur (37), Visakhapatnam (21), West Godavari (19), Srikakulam (18), Prakasam (17), Kadapa (5), Anantapur (4) and Vizianagaram (1). No fresh case was reported in Kurnool.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,93,965), Chittoor (2,47,084), West Godavari (1,79,121), Guntur (1,78,172), Anantapur (1,57,858), Visakhapatnam (1,57,799), Nellore (1,46,467), Prakasam (1,38,518), Kurnool (1,24,142), Srikakulam (1,23,168), Krishna (1,19,445), Kadapa (1,15,647) and Vizianagaram (82,974).