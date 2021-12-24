52 cinemas in Chittoor district served closure notice

TIRUPATI

24 December 2021 00:13 IST

The district administration cracked the whip on 52 cinema theatres across Chittoor district for non-compliance of rules on Thursday.

The charges include lack of sanitation on the premises, high charges for the snacks sold in the food courts attached to the theatre and non-renewal of licence fee for screening movies. Seven cinemas in Madanapalle, four each in Palamaner, Punganur, Piler and Kuppam towns, three in V. Kota, two each in Rompicherla, B. Kothakota and Kalikiri were among those served with notices.

Joint Collector (Revenue) Raja Babu confirmed that closure notices had been served on the threatres that had failed to renew their licences and resorted to other forms of violations.

Advertising

Advertising

N.V. Prasad, former president of Telugu Film Chamber (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and a leading exhibitor of Tirupati, led a delegation of theatre owners to the Joint Collector, with a plea to give two days’ time for renewal of licence, which was, however, turned down.