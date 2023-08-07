₹5.11 crore donated for TTD temple expansion in Chennai

August 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUMALA

A group of nine donors, on Monday, donated ₹5.11 crore to the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The group led by Chennai-based Local Advisory Committee (LAC) president Sekhar Reddy handed over the fund to TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and requested him to utilise the amount for the proposed purchase of land in Chennai.

While the Rapidcare group contributed ₹1.50 crore, the families of Venkata Subramanyam and Nagarajan donated ₹1 crore each and the rest was pooled by others.

The TTD, as part of the expansion of its temple situated at Venkatanarayana Road in T Nagar, has identified vacant land worth around ₹35 crore adjacent to the temple. It has already received ₹8.15 crore from various donors for the purpose.