51 new cases reported from Prakasam, Nellore districts

As many as 51 more persons, some of them with travel history to north, north-eastern and southern States, were tested positive for coronavirus in Prakasam and Nellore districts during the last 24 hours. As many as 31 persons were tested in Nellore district while 20 people were found to have contracted the infection in Prakasam district.

An one-year-old boy, a secondary contact of an infected person from P.C.Palli village in Prakasam district contracted the infection.

Three of the newly-infected persons in the district came from Assam to work in the granite quarries in Ongole, while one worker came from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh each to Ballikurava and Karamchedu respectively, said COVID-19 nodal officer John Richards.

Two among the infected people returned from Chennai, while a person with malignancy was shifted from Ongole to Nellore. With the fresh cases, the number of active cases in Prakasam district has gone up to 45. Six patients were discharged on recovery.

A resident of Ongole who tested positive in Chennai was shifted to COVID-19 hospital in Nellore.

Infection count

Vinjamur in Nellore district accounted for five new cases followed by A.S.Peta, Atmakur and Buchireddy Palem (four cases), Kota and Nellore Urban with three cases each.

Kovur reported two fresh cases, while Nellore Rural, Ojili, Naidupeta, Sullurpeta, Sangam and Podalakur registered one case each, a health bulletin released by the Medical and Health Department said.

Letter to Modi

Meanwhile, TDP leader M.Sridhar Krishna Reddy, in a letter, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restrict the containment zone 30 metres from the present 200 metres and the duration of the lockdown in the containment zone from 28 days to 14 days to help resume economic activity.