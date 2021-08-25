5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in Bay of Bengal off A.P., T.N. coast

Feeble, slight impact on coastal areas

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred in the Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu coasts at 12.35 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has reported.

The quake occurred 10 km deep and the epicentre was closest at about 250 km to the Andhra Pradesh coastline at Nagayalanka in Krishna district and Antarvedi in West Godavari district.

Tremors were reportedly felt in Machilipatnam, Chennai and other coastal areas.

As per the NCS report, the epicentre was 320 km away from Chennai, 296 km from Kakinada, 312 km from Rajahmundry, about 280 km from Machilipatnam, 339 km from Guntur and 386 km from Tirupati. All these cities were in the III Seismic Zone (or Moderate Damage Risk Zone) and the impact was feeble and slight as per the reports and intensity mapping of the earthquake.

Several residents of some of these cities including Chennai, Tirupati and Guntur logged felt reports with the NCS portal and app.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1 occurred on 24-08-2021, 12:35:50 IST, Lat: 14.40 & Long: 82.91, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 296km SSE of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, India,” the NCS made an official statement on Twitter.