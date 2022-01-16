51 hospitals designated for COVID care in E.G.

50% beds will be provided under Arogyasri scheme

A total of 51 hospitals have been designated as COVID hospitals to provide medical treatment for patients suffering from the viral infection in East Godavari district. The Konaseema region is the most affected by the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

According to Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, at least 3,020 beds have been allocated for COVID-19 treatment in the 51 designated COVID hospitals.

“About 1,510 beds will be allocated for the patients to be admitted under the Aarogyasri scheme. The rest will be provided at the fee prescribed by the State government,” said Mr. Hari Kiran.

By Sunday, 26 hospitals have been designated as COVID hospitals in Kakinada city, 22 in Rajamahendravaram and three in Amalapuram, the headquarters of the Konaseema region.