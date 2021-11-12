50L people in Visakhapatnam given at least one COVID jab

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 November 2021 01:06 IST

The number of people who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the district crossed the 50 lakh-mark on Thursday.

According to statistics retrieved from the CoWin Dashboard, 50,04,581 people have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of 7.30 p.m. on Thursday. Of these, 19,69,387 people or around 40%, have been given both their doses, whereas 30,35,194 people have received only their first dose. Around 19,000 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

36 new cases

The district recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,58,562. During the last 24 hours, 21 persons undergoing treatment have recovered. The death toll stands unchanged at 1,100. The number of recoveries and active cases are 1,56,722 and 740 respectively.