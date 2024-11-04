ADVERTISEMENT

50.79% candidates pass A.P. Teacher Eligibility Test

Updated - November 04, 2024 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Results can be downloaded from School Education Dept. website

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held between October 3 and 21, on November 4, Monday.

Out of 4,27,300 applicants, 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the exam, marking an attendance rate of 86.28%. Out of them, 1,87,256 candidates have passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 50.79.

The candidates can download their results from the website https://cse.ap.gov.in.

For any queries or clarification, they may call AP TET helpline numbers 9398810958, 7995649286, 6281704160 and 7995789286 between 11.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., according to a release.

