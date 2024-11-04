50.79% candidates pass A.P. Teacher Eligibility Test

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), held between October 3 and 21, on November 4, Monday.

Out of 4,27,300 applicants, 3,68,661 candidates appeared for the exam, marking an attendance rate of 86.28%. Out of them, 1,87,256 candidates have passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 50.79.

The candidates can download their results from the website https://cse.ap.gov.in.

For any queries or clarification, they may call AP TET helpline numbers 9398810958, 7995649286, 6281704160 and 7995789286 between 11.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., according to a release.

