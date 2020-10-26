50.47 lakh farmers to getRythu Bharosa aid today

VIJAYAWADA

26 October 2020 21:01 IST

Number of beneficiaries goes up, says Minister

In the second phase of Rythu Bharosa, over 50.47 lakh farmers will be extended financial assistance of ₹1,114 crore on Tuesday, according to State Minister for Agriculture K. Kannababu.

Addressing the media here on Monday. Mr. Kannababu said the transfer of the amount to the bank accounts of the farmers would be initiated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at one stroke of a button at 11 a.m. In the first phase, 46 lakh farmers were benefited from the scheme. The number was increased to 50.47 now, said the Minister.

Mr. Kannababu said the government had already released an amount of ₹113.11 crore towards input subsidy to the farmers who incurred loss due to floods and rains in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur districts. For the horticulture farmers, ₹22.59-crore input subsidy was released, he said.

Mr. Kannababu said that Rythu Bharosa amount would also be given to farmers in the Agency areas who were given forest land rights on October 2.