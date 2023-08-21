ADVERTISEMENT

5,000 solar dehydration units for processing fruits, vegetables to come up in State by December

August 21, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Vijayawada

Beneficiaries have to bear 10% of the unit cost while the remaining investment is provided through bank loan and govt. subsidy

The Hindu Bureau

AP Food Processing Society CEO L. Sridhar Reddy and Bank of Baroda DGM Chandan Sahoo at the signing of an MoU for expansion of solar dehydration units, in Vijayawada on Monday.. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

The Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bank of Baroda (BoB) for the expansion of solar dehydration units in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of the MoU signed between APFPS CEO L. Sridhar Reddy and BoB Deputy General Manager Chandan Sahoo in Vijayawada on August 21 (Monday), 5,000 solar dehydration units will be set up by December across the State.

APFPS State Lead K. Subhash Kiran said there are 100 units at present in Kurnool district. These units, handled by 100 women (one woman per unit), are used in processing onions and tomatoes.

“But now, we have also increased the products. Ginger, garlic, lemon, sweet lime, beetroot, carrot, pineapple, jackfruit, mango, banana and cabbage can all be processed through these units. It will be a major step towards empowering women, who get anywhere between ₹12,000 and ₹18,000 per month,” Mr. Subhash said.

He added that the initiative received immense support from the government and that it aligned with the government’s vision for sustainable development in the agricultural sector.

While the total investment in setting up 5,000 units is put at ₹84 crore, the BoB will give a loan of ₹46.20 crore, the government will offer a subsidy of ₹29.4 crore and the beneficiaries’ contribution will be ₹8.4 crore.

Mr. Subhash said while a unit costs ₹1.68 lakh, 10% of it will be borne by the individual and the rest will be supported through the partnership.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy expressed his gratitude towards the BoB for entering into a pact with APFPS and said every Parliamentary Constituency will have a processing unit soon.

