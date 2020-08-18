5,000 people evacuated from 47 tribal hamlets

25-member NDRF team reaches Chintoor Agency

At least 5,000 people affected by the flood in the Godavari river have been evacuated from 47 tribal hamlets in Chintoor Agency in East Godavari district by Monday morning.

The Integrated Tribal Develop Agency (ITDA) has estimated that nearly 9000 people need to be evacuated from the Chintoor Agency, where Sabari, a tributary of the Godavari, is in spate.

Relief camps

“As many as 28 boats and seven launches have been engaged for evacuating people for the flood-hot areas. A 25-member team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived in Chintoor agency on Monday morning. We expect the remaining 4,000 people will be evacuated by the evening,” Chintoor ITDA Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu in the afternoon.

The officials said 51 relief camps had been set up, where the midday-meal staff have been been deployed to prepare food round the clock.

In Kunavaram, among the most affected tribal pocket, 10 relief camps have been set up. The power supply has been disrupted in the entire Agency as flood water has entered the habitations.

“Solar lights and candles are being supplied to the forest dwellers to help them manage the situation until they are evacuated,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana. In Yetapaka, the police station building is under neck-dip water.

Drinking water supply

Meanwhile, the Rural Water Supply authorities operated 50 motor boats to supply drinking water to the flood-hit habitations in Chintoor Agency and the Konaseema region to which the road connectivity were snapped owing to flood.

“We have deputed 700 staff for supply of drinking water through boats to the affected villages. One lakh water packets have been procured from Rajamahendravaram and it will be supplied to the Chintoor Agency,” said RWS Superintending Engineer T. Gayatri Devi.

Around 30 habitations in the Agency were supplied with drinking water through boats on Monday, she added.