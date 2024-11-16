5,000 acres of land enough for construction of Amaravati, says Congress leader Chinta Mohan

Congress leader and former Union minister Chinta Mohan said that 5,000 acres of land is enough for the construction of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, while questioning the need to acquire 50,000 acres of land by the government for the capital.

Speaking to the media in Gudur on Saturday, he highlighted that the national capital Delhi was constructed within 17,000 acres while New York City was spread across 14,000 acres. “It would take 100 years to build a capital the size of Amaravati. It would be a burden to pay an interest of 9% on the 11,000 crores loan being taken from HUDCO for the construction of Amaravati,” he claimed.

‘Construct Duggarajapatnam port’

Mr. Mohan said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should rather focus on inter-linking river Godavari to river Pennar, construction of Duggarajapatnam port and BHEL factory at Mannavaram.

He said Duggarajapatnam Port will be beneficial as it would generate 50,000 jobs. “The Congress had started the Port for the benefit of lakhs of farmers but the Naidu government halted the construction,’‘ he alleged.