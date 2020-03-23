Andhra Pradesh

500-bed isolation facility to come up in Kurnool

Collector G. Veerapandian at the Rayalaseema University in Kurnool on Sunday.

Collector G. Veerapandian at the Rayalaseema University in Kurnool on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Collector inspects facilities for the centre at Rayalaseema University

A 500-bed isolation ward is being arranged at Rayalaseema University on the outskirts of the city to combat COVID-19, announced Collector G. Veerapandian.

Accompanied by officials, he inspected the Sangameswara hostel on the varsity campus on Sunday. They checked the water supply, toilets, drinking water availability and power supply in all the rooms.

“We need to take action immediately, and any suspected cases would be taken to the isolation ward. As part of pre-emptive arrangements, we will give the varsity ventilators, air-conditioning, ample electricity and other essential things on a war-footing,” the Collector added.

Mr. Veerapandian gave orders to the respective authorities to make sure that there was 24-hour water and power supply in the hostel. He also told the Superintendent of Police Fakkerappa Kaginelli to make sure that there was constant police vigil near the varsity.

Joint Collectors Ravi Pattansetty, Khaja Mohiuddin, DMHO Dr. Rama Giddaiah, additional DMHO Sridevi, and RDO Venkatesu were part of the inspection team.

