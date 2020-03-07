50-year-old said to be ‘mastermind’ of East Godavari gangrape

A 50-year-old man is believed to be the mastermind behind the gangrape of a Dalit student in a paddy field on Tuesday under Ramachandrapuram divisional police limits in East Godavari district.

Ramachandrapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Rajagopala Reddy on Friday told reporters that the four accused, including the 50-year-old, were produced before a local court.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajagopal said, “The 50-year-old main accused had reportedly planned the gangrape by inviting other accused to attempt the rape after he found the girl traveling on a two-wheeler along with a classmate”.

Police produced the accused before the media on Friday but did not reveal their names. “Cases have been booked under the Nirbhaya Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and an investigation is on,” Mr. Rajagopal said.

Police said that the rape survivor’s health is in a stable condition and she is responding to medical treatment.