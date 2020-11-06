50 teaching, non-teaching staff affected by COVID-19 in Vizag

Around 50 teaching and non-teaching staff from various schools in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam.

According to District Education Officer (DEO), B Lingeswara Reddy, when the schools were re-opened on Monday, they began conducting COVID-19 tests. All these cases were reported from various schools across various mandals, he said. The DEO also said that the staff who tested positive have been asked to quarantine themselves strictly and are under treatment.

Meanwhile, officials expect that this would have an impact on attendance in the coming days. A number of parents seem to be reluctant to the idea of sending their children to schools.

It may be remembered that from November 2, students of Classes IX, X, XI and XII (Intermediate first and second year) were asked to attend classes. Students of Classes VI, VII and VIII will start from November 23, while classes for primary students (Classes I to V) will commence on December 14. Students will attend half-day school on alternate days.