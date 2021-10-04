50 selected for State rugby contest

Youngsters playing rugby ahead of the selection process, in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

04 October 2021 00:32 IST

Fifty youngsters, including girls, were selected for rugby competitions to be held in East Godavari from October 11 to 13, according to Vizianagaram Rugby Association secretary M. Mahesh.

The youngsters enthusiastically participated in the selection process held here on Sunday. Vizianagaram Olympic Association president Gurana Ayyalu, secretary Ch. Venugopala Rao and Rugby Association president Ramesh examined the talent of the players and finalised the probables for State-level competition.

They said that rugby had become popular among children since it would ensure physical and mental strength apart from happiness.

