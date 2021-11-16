50% of voters exercise their franchise in Nellore civic poll

Webcast facility arranged at 145 hyper-sensitive booths

Adhering to COVID-19 safety norms, over 50% of the 4.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the elections to municipal corporation in Nellore on Monday.

Rains in the morning delayed arrival of the voters to the polling booths in the 46 divisions in the city. As the day wore on, the voters turned up at the 344 polling stations, including 145 hyper-sensitive polling stations where webcasting was arranged .

Tension gripped for some time at a polling stationon the Janda Veedhi in the 43rd division in Nellore as the TDP activists jostled with the ruling YSR Congress Party workers, alleging attempts to cast bogus votes. The police intervened and restored order.

Over 38% of the voters exercised their franchise till 3 p.m. in the polls overseen by Nellore Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu and Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao. Over 1,000 police personnel on duty ensured that the poll was incident-free. They assisted old and disabled persons exercise their franchise. The COVID-19 positive persons were allowed to vote during the fag end.

Unanimous election

The YSRCP has bagged eight divisions uncontested. The Nagara Panchayat polls in Bucchireddypalem saw 61.06% of the voters exercising their franchise. The polling started on a brisk note with 11.56% of the voters voting by 9 a.m. The polling percentage improved to 37.31% by 11 a.m. and to 50.99% by 1 p.m., the officials said.

In Darsi urban local body in Prakasam district, 75% of the 26,642 voters exercised their franchise. People stood in long queues in the 19 wards which went to polls . By 9 a.m., 11% of voters exercised their franchise. The polling percentage went up to 57% by 1 p.m. and 68% by 3 p.m., the officials said.