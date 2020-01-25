50% of outsourced jobs for women: Minister

Transport Minister Perni Nani on Friday said that the State government would offer 50% of employment opportunities for women in the ‘outsourced’ method of recruitment.
Marking the National Girl Child Day, Mr. Nani sought strict action to prevent sex determination tests and cover all the girl children under the Poshan Abhiyan programme. The Minister also stressed the need for putting a check on early age marriages. “The Disha Act will help prevent atrocities against women,” said Mr. Nani.
Addressing women and girls here, Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that a total of 1,300 women welfare staff had been appointed in the village secretariat recruitment in the district.
Mr. Nani and Mr. Imtiaz handed over the birth certificates of newborn babies to their mothers on the occasion.
