50% of COVID-19 patients discharged in Visakhapatnam

Four more COVID-19 patients who were being treated at the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) were discharged on Tuesday night, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 10.

With this welcome development, the number of active cases in the district has come down to 10, a relieved district administration said.

Officials said that the four persons, all male, hail from Thatichetlapalem area. After their samples tested negative, doctors confirmed their recovery and discharged them. All four had returned from Delhi, officials said.

It may be recalled that the district reported a total of 20 COVID-19 cases. During the first week of April, one patient from Allipuram area was discharged. On April 8, three more persons (two from Padmanabham and one from Allipuram) who were under treatment for COVID-19 were discharged from GIMSR. Again on April 13, two persons from Padmanabham mandal were discharged from GIMSR after their tests came back negative.

A senior official from the district administration said that five COVID-19 patients who are being treated at GIMSR are also recovering. The five persons are likely to be discharged in the next couple of days, he said.

Containment zones

Right now, seven areas in the district – Thatichetlapalem (including Akkayyapalem, New Colony, ITI Junction, Muslim Thatichetlapalem), Allipuram, Padmanabham, Narsipatnam, Gajuwaka and Poorna Market are considered as containment zones.

“Even though a COVID-19 positive case gets discharged from the hospital, the area from where the patient belongs to will be a containment zone till 14 days from the date of his discharge from the hospital, as per protocol,” said Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, who is monitoring Containment Zones and Home Quarantine Committees.