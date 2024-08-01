ADVERTISEMENT

50% of building approval applications pending with Nellore civic body cleared in a day

Published - August 01, 2024 10:03 pm IST - Nellore

Similar drives will be organised in all municipalities in the State, says Minister P. Narayana, adding that technical problems in Town Planning Department will be fixed soon

N.S.Chowdary

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P. Narayana, along with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja, cleared more than 50% of the pending applications seeking building approvals during a special drive at municipal corporation office in Nellore on August 1 (Thursday).

According to a statement issued by the officials, 40 of the 76 pending applications were cleared in a day. Mr. Narayana said that similar drives would be organised by the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) twice a month. The initiative is a part of the measures being taken to organise special drives in all the municipalities across the State.

Mr. Narayana said the technical problems in the Town Planning Department would be resolved soon. He asked the Town Planning Officers and ward secretaries to supervise the construction of new buildings. He suggested that plans should be prepared for the construction of new drains and canals under the aegis of the Engineering Department.

Later in the day, the Minister, along with Mr. Sridhar Reddy and Mr. Surya Teja, inspected Swarnala Cheruvu Necklace Road area. He asked the officials to make arrangements at the Ganesh Nimajjana ghats for the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

