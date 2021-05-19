₹50 lakh worth liquor seized, six arrested

Accused took rural roads to evade police checks

The Chittoor police on Tuesday arrested six persons and seized liquor bottles worth ₹50 lakh, a mini-lorry, an SUV and two motorcycles, at Gajulapalle village of Tavanampalle mandal, 30 km from here.

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar told the media that acting on a tip-off that a gang was on its way to Tirupati carrying liquor bottles from Karnataka, a special team was formed with Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy to intercept the vehicles and arrest the accused. In order to evade police checks, the gang reportedly chose the rural road through Tavanampalle mandal.

Around 6 a.m., the police spotted four youth on two motorcycles acting as a pilot for a mini-lorry and an SUV, which were carrying the liquor bottles. On seeing the police personnel, six accused, including those working as pilots, abandoned the vehicles and tried to flee, but were overpowered. The seized goods were shifted to the District Police Office at Chittoor.

A case has been registered, and the accused were sent for remand. Of the accused, all in the age group of of 25 to 40 years, two were from Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, and four from Chittoor district.