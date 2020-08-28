₹50 lakh insurance cover sought for govt. employees

Expressing concern over government employees increasingly testing positive for coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association on Thursday urged the government to announce an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh for those on COVID-19 duty.
Association State president K.R. Suryanarayana said many employees of police, revenue, health and other departments are being tested positive for the virus. Many employees including Assistant SI Ramana, head constable Ch. Ramakrishna in Vizianagaram district and Gara Mandal Educational Officer Mamidi Bhaskara Rao in Srikakulam district died of the virus.
Special leave
Mr. Suryanarayana also sought that the employees aged over 50 years be exempted from COVID-19 duty.
“Thermal screening, sanitisation and other facilities should be provided at all government offices and the Finance Department should allocate the budget for the purpose. Special leave should be given for home quarantine period to employees who have been tested positive,” said Mr. Suryanarayana.
Association secretary Y.Vinay Mohan said 1,000 employees have been tested positive in North Andhra.
